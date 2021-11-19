Deputies searching for suspect in connection to multiple car break-ins in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect in connection to multiple car break-ins in the area.

Authorities say the incidents happened between Nov. 12 and Nov. 15 in the Patterson Mill Road area of Bedford County.

At this time, deputies have identified 21-year-old Richard Allen Cherry, of Goodview, Virginia, as the suspect and have issued multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants for him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cherry is asked to call 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

The Sheriff’s Office advises that citizens continue to lock their car doors at night.