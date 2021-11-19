30º
Local organizations see shortage of Type O blood donations

Some say this is the lowest supply they have had in years

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Local chapters of the American Red Cross are seeing extreme shortages of Type O blood.

This comes as thousands of people across our area prepare to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Organizers are encouraging people of all blood types to consider donating blood over the next few days to help fill the need.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer shortage. And now the American Red Cross is experiencing the lowest amount of blood on the shelf that we’ve had in six years,” said Southwest Chapter Executive Director Jackie Grant.

Local Red Cross chapters will be hosting two blood drives in Roanoke on Wednesday and Friday next week and will have small gifts for those who donate.

Annie Schroeder joined the 10 News team as a reporter in June 2020 and is no stranger to Southwest Virginia.

