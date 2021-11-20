Star City Half Marathon and 10k returns in-person

Runners took off for the Star City Half Marathon and 10K Saturday morning.

ROANOKE, Va. – Runners took off for the Star City Half Marathon and 10k Saturday morning.

People had the option of competing in person or by competing on their own virtually.

It was a chilly morning, but it didn’t keep people away from this Star City tradition.

“Iron Man was here, the Blue Ridge Marathon. Roanoke is becoming known for all types of endurance sports,” said Virginia Amateur Sports Inc. President Dan Foutz.

“I love the people. Pretty much anywhere I go, I see someone I know. So it’s pretty awesome,” said runner Ilona Parks.

The race is also the 3rd leg of the Roanoke Valley Triple Crown.