Bedford County Sheriff’s Office delivers Thanksgiving meals to families in need

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is delivering meals to families in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

This is their second year in a row for the event.

Each meal comes with a turkey and all the fixings.

Deputies worked with local schools and the department of social services to deliver 20 meals to those who need it most.

“It’s very heartwarming and heartfelt to be able to see the smiles on people’s faces when you knock on their door and you’re able to give them a whole meal all the way down to the pumpkin pie,” said Sheriff Mike Miller.

He says they’re hoping to get meals to even more families next year.

Miller says if you’re struggling and need help to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office.