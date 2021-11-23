Cars hit by gunfire in Lynchburg’s Wards Road Walmart parking lot

Three images of the suspect Dodge Charger taken from surveillance images

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are asking for your help after two cars were shot at in a Walmart parking lot.

On Sunday at 10:27 p.m., police responded to the Wards Road Walmart for a shots-fired call.

Witnesses reported hearing several shots and seeing the silver sedan shown above leaving the scene, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had been shot and recovered several cartridge casings.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Dodge Charger with black rims, potentially tinted windows, and a sunroof.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Officer Ruble at 434-473-2206 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.