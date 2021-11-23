Roanoke County schools hiring incentives for special ed teachers causing concern among other staff

Teachers and staff at Roanoke County Public Schools recently received appreciation bonuses and incentives, but some aren't happy with the amounts.

Roanoke County Public Schools is dealing with a staffing shortage, specifically special education teachers, which is why the school board decided to offer a $2,300 stipend for future and current special ed teachers.

“This is a hiring incentive and a retention incentive for special education teachers. Currently, special ed teachers are considered hard to fill,” explained the district’s Director of Community Relations, Chuck Lionberger.

During the same pay period, general education teachers and all other school employees received a $1,200 stipend — $1,100 less than special ed teachers.

“The teachers felt devalued because of that,” said Kindergarten teacher, Casey Summey.

To address the problem about a dozen teachers asked to meet with Superintendent, Dr. Ken Nicely Monday in a closed meeting which lasted about an hour to discuss why the disparity and how it can be fixed.

“They were receptive to our ideas. They were receptive about talking to us and so we just appreciate that. As a teacher I appreciate that they’re willing to listen,” said Summey.

Roanoke County is currently down by five special ed teachers. With neighboring districts offering similar or larger sign-on bonuses, school officials felt the need to do something.

“We are trying to recruit. We are doing what the market is indicating that we need to do to try to get teachers. In this case, specifically special ed teachers,” said Lionberger.

