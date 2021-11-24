Beware of Blackout Wednesday, one of the most dangerous days on Virginia roads

Do your plans to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday involve alcohol?

If so, local law enforcement wants to make sure you get to the dinner table.

They said Wednesday marks one of the most dangerous days of the year to drive on Virginia roads.

Called “Blackout Wednesday” by some, the day before Thanksgiving means travel, time spent with loved ones and according to authorities, more binge-drinking at local bars than any other day of the year.

During the week of Thanksgiving last year, Virginia State Police charged 67 people with DUIs and responded to 12 deadly crashes.

“Make sure you’re more of a defense than an offense when you’re driving out here. Unfortunately, with holidays also comes the intoxicated drivers out there,” said Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller. “So please buckle up, please make sure your children are buckled up so that you can get to your destination safe and come home safe.”

State Police will have more officers on the roads from Wednesday to Sunday. Make sure to plan for a sober ride. Buzzed driving is drunk driving.