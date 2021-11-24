Five hospitalized after 90+ mph chase in Bedford County ends in crash, authorities say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Pennsylvania driver was charged after he tried to elude deputies and then crashed early Wednesday morning, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Patrick Leblanc, 25, was going more than 90 mph past the Wonder Drug on Stewartsville Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Leblanc tried to avoid deputies but crashed and rolled over in the curves at Goodview Road and Goodview Town Road, deputies said.

Authorities said a female passenger was ejected and Leblanc was partially ejected from the car, and all five occupants were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-critical injuries.

Leblanc was charged with reckless driving and felony eluding law enforcement.