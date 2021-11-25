Downtown Roanoke Inc. highlighting local businesses with a holiday gift guide

Downtown Roanoke Inc. is making it easier than ever to shop for gifts this holiday season with their new gift guide.

ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke Inc. is making it easier than ever to shop for gifts this holiday season with their new gift guide.

The Downtown Roanoke Holiday Gift Guide showcases local businesses and their products that would make great gifts this holiday season.

We're excited to share our first Downtown Roanoke Holiday Gift Guide! We hope this guide will open your eyes to all of... Posted by Downtown Roanoke, Inc. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

“This is actually the first year that we’ve done a downtown gift guide. We thought it would be something fun to put together, ”said Downtown Roanoke Inc.’s Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Jamie Clark.

“We talk often about shopping local, but a lot of people have never been into the stores to know what they have. So it seemed like a quick and easy way to help spread the word,” Clark added.

Walkabout Outfitter is one of the many downtown businesses featured in the gift guide.

“We’re trying to streamline your holiday season and make it easier for your loved ones to shop for you,” said Walkabout Outfitter’s manager, Rayna Christman.

Ad

There are categories in the gift guide. Like “for him,” “for her,” “for kids” and “gifts under $20.” Clark said shopping small has a lasting impact.

“It’s really more important than ever to support these local businesses. These are your friends, these are your neighbors that own these shops. The money stays local when you shop local,” she said.

Small Business Saturday is this weekend and downtown shops are eager to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

“We’re friendly, we’re communicative, we are really responsive to what the customers want because we are your neighbors. We know that we go on local hikes and we know what the weather is like,” said Christman.

View the full holiday gift guide below: