Roanoke church collects toys to give to 350 students across the Roanoke Valley

A Roanoke church got ready to sprinkle a little Christmas cheer for students by hosting a toy drive.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke church is trying to sprinkle a little Christmas cheer for students by hosting a toy drive.

Fellowship Community Church is collecting toys to fill up 350 shoe-sized boxes.

People can buy toys and school supplies for elementary to high school level students.

Once the boxes are filled up, the church will wrap each one and deliver them to 10 schools across the Roanoke Valley.

“Just to see kids who maybe don’t have the same kind of Christmas that everyone else has and to see their little eyes light up,” Fellowship Community Church Pastor Alan Moore said. “It’s the reason for the season.”

Boxes will be collected till Nov. 28 and delivered in December before school is let out for Christmas break.