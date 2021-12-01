Lynchburg Regional Airport seeking more flights, adding new northern route

The Lynchburg Airport could be adding a new norther route.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Plans to add more flights from Lynchburg are taking off, and the Hill City could soon add a new northern route.

The Lynchburg Regional Airport offers five flights each day, and we’re told a sixth flight is coming next month with more seating, including the return of first class.

That’s up from the one-to-three flights they offered during the pandemic.

Departures only head to Charlotte, but they could add a new destination in the future.

Andrew LaGala, the airport’s director, says a decision for the exact location is up to American Airlines, but he hopes to see at least one flight each day, five days a week.

“We’ve looked at Philly, we’ve looked at Chicago. Of course, the northeast is a little difficult because that’s very congested. But I think if we go north, even Chicago or something like that, that will provide service to the West and Midwest; this way travelers don’t have to go south to go West,” said LaGala.

Ad

He says the airline could take between six-to-18 months to decide, once overcoming the pandemic.