Roanoke Higher Education Center teaming up with Chocolatepaper to help local students

ROANOKE, Va. – You can help Roanoke students simply by shopping local.

On Dec. 9, the Roanoke Higher Education Center will be hosting an open house at Chocolatepaper, a chocolate and gift shop, in Downtown Roanoke. At the open house, volunteers from the Roanoke Higher Education Center will be at the store all day to answer questions about the center.

Chocolatepaper will be handing out free treat samples throughout the day, and 10% of all the proceeds made that day will be donated to the center.

The funds will be used to help students and fund new programs.

“We are very grateful for them and this partnership and we hope that people will get out. It is a great time for them to go holiday shopping and also give back to this wonderful cause,” said Kaitlyn Van Buskirk, development officer for Roanoke Higher Education Center.

The Roanoke Higher Education Center has a career and workforce training center. At the center, they help with interview preparation and resume building while also offering programs to help students earn doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s, and associate’s degrees.

If you’re looking to further your education, you can reach out to the center here. Officials said they will sit down with you and figure out what your needs are in order to come up with a plan.