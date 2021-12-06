63º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Roanoke police arrest man they say killed city councilman’s brother-in-law

21-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Roanoke, Crime, Shooting, Robert Jeffrey Jr.
Mugshot of John-Bayleigh Smith (Roanoke City Jail)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police have arrested a 21-year-old Roanoke man in connection with a November homicide.

John-Bayleigh Smith is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide of 46-year-old Clayton Williams.

The U.S. Marshals on the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Force (CARFTF) were able to locate Smith at an address in Roanoke County, serve the warrant and take him into without further incident.

[Deadly shooting hits home for Roanoke City councilman who lost brother-in-law to gun violence]

Williams was shot and killed in the 3100 block of Williamson Road NE at about 5 a.m. on Sunday, November 14.

Williams is the brother-in-law of Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr.

Clayton Williams and Bettina Jeffrey

Bettina Jeffrey, Williams’ sister, previously told 10 News that she was told by her brother’s girlfriend, who was there at the time of the shooting, that he had a disagreement with the shooter weeks before and she thought the issue was resolved.

Police said this investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

email