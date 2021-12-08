51º
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Biden to discuss Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

A livestream player will be added before the event begins. The President is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m.

President Biden is slated to speak about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Kansas City on Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m.

At the event, he will discuss how the law will help Missouri build roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

