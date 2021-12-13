Lynchburg Police searching for missing 37-year-old woman

Authorities are searching for Clarissa Jones, 37, who was reported missing on Dec. 2

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities are searching for a 37-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Lynchburg earlier this month.

Clarissa Jones was reported missing on Dec. 2 by her family, according to Lynchburg Police. Authorities described her as 5 feet 2 inches, around 225 pounds with multi-colored braided hair and eyes.

Police said Jones was last seen wearing a pullover hoodie, multi-colored pants and red sneakers.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen her to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102.