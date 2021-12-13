Two men found dead inside smoking Danville home

DANVILLE, Va. – Two deceased males were found dead inside a Danville home Sunday morning.

Around 10 a.m. neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from a home in the 800 block of Old Mayfield Road.

When firemen arrived and went inside, they found the bodies of the deceased.

Based on evidence found on the scene, law enforcement is investigating the matter as an arson and homicide.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

The bodies have been transported to the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsies and are awaiting the official cause of deaths.

Anyone with information regarding this matter are asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 800-791-0044.