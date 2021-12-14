Rep. Ben Cline discusses Virginia’s possible congressional redistricting changes

Virginia is releasing new redistricting proposals and if approved, it could pit two GOP congressmen against each other.

SALEM, Va. – Virginia is releasing new redistricting proposals, and if the new maps are approved, it could pit two GOP congressmen against each other.

The new plan places Salem in the 6th congressional district instead of the 9th, meaning 6th District Republican Congressman Ben Cline could run against current 9th District Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith.

In his first in-person meeting since the pandemic began, Cline says his constituents remain top of mind.

”We’ve all been frustrated by this lockdown from COVID.... and continue to function and lead the way for the world,” he said.

Cline says the redistricting process is still ongoing, and a final map could be released next Monday.