Blacksburg honors first Black police officer with new station name

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A former Blacksburg Police Chief has left a lasting impact on the town, which is why colleagues are honoring his legacy.

Former Blacksburg Police Chief William H. Brown was honored at Tuesday night’s town council. The town voted to name the new police station after him. He was the first Black police officer to serve in the New River Valley.

“The presentation really means the world to me,” said Brown.

Brown was a part of the department for nearly four decades. He served as chief of police from 1994 until his retirement in 2006.

“I believe you guys hired me to lead the department and also develop the future leaders of the organization,” said Brown.

This is exactly what current Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson says Brown did. Wilson says he has looked up to Brown since he was a child, and now finds himself following in his mentor’s footsteps.

“He’s such a big part of Blacksburg PD. To this day, it’s strange to call him Bill Brown because it will always be chief. He will always be chief. That was his presence. That was his charisma. He just accentuated what we believe in,” said Chief Wilson.

Blacksburg’s new William H. Brown building is expected to be completed in May 2022.