God’s Pit Crew calls Kentucky town ‘a complete devastation’ in midst of tornado cleanup

ROANOKE, Va. – Kentucky is still trying to shake off the rubble left behind after tornadoes barreled through just days ago, killing dozens of people.

Seventy-one members from God’s Pit Crew are on the ground in Kentucky trying to restore the town of Mayfield.

So far, they have fixed 35 homes for families to eventually return to; however, God’s Pit Crew Immediate Response Coordinator Chris Chiles said Mayfield’s downtown is practically unsalvageable.

He said the rain over the past couple of days is slowing down their cleanup efforts.

“It’s just complete devastation. If you go downtown it looks like everything went through a shredder. You can’t tell where a house was. The cars piled up on top of everything,” Chiles said.

Chiles said they plan to stay until next Thursday but said they may have to return with more supplies and volunteers.

If you want to help, you can make donations through the organization’s website.