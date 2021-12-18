Local Lowe’s donates 1,100 smoke detectors to Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Fire safety in Bedford County took a big step forward thanks to a life-saving donation.

On Friday, a local Lowe’s store donated more than a thousand smoke detectors to the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office all in an effort to give back to the community.

“We’re very excited, obviously, to participate in any way that we can help the citizens of Bedford here, especially this time of year when fires, unfortunately, can be so devastating to so many of the homes here,” said Lowe’s store manager, Kirk Gale.

“You’ve got houses that probably don’t have one. You’ve got houses where people just forget about them. You know, they have not changed them out in probably 10 or 12 years, so this gives them the ample opportunity to be able to get one at no cost,” said Jason Morgan, a fire investigator with Bedford County Fire and Rescue.

The smoke alarms will go to volunteer fire departments in the area for distribution.