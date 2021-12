BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead after a crash in Bedford County on Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened around 7 a.m. on Route 24, just east of Spradline Road when a 2003 Saturn LS2300 was going west on Route 24 when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road into a tree.

Vanessa Hylton, 41, of Moneta was the driver of the Saturn and died at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.