Man dead, two injured after two separate Roanoke shootings

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead and two others are injured following two separate shootings that happened just four hours apart from each other, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say the first incident happened on Tuesday at about 8 p.m. That night, the City of Roanoke E-911 Dispatch Center alerted Roanoke Police about a person who had been shot in the 3400 block of Plantation Road NE.

Officers arrived to find a teen boy with what they described as a “non-life-threatening injury” inside of a business in the area. Investigators determined that the shooting happened outside of the business, but the juvenile was brought inside shortly after he was injured.

No suspects were located at the scene in connection to this incident.

About four hours later, police were alerted of another, separate shooting at a residence in the 1000 block of Hanover Avenue NW. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman and man inside of the home who had been shot.

According to Roanoke police, Roanoke Fire-EMS took the woman, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, to the hospital.

Authorities report that the man had a critical injury and was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. Police will announce the man’s identity after “proper notifications are made.”

No arrests were made in either shooting as both remain under investigation. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.