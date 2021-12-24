Authorities searching for two women in connection to Campbell County strong-armed robbery

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating two women they say were involved in a robbery Thursday evening.

At about 4:57 p.m., deputies reported to Tower Hill Road in Rustburg for report of a strong-armed robbery in the area.

Authorities say the victim was assaulted and had a large amount of cash stolen from his wallet. He sustained minor injuries.

Further investigation revealed that 37-year-old Barbara Clark, of Rustburg, is a suspect in the incident.

Warrants on Clark were obtained for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. At this time, Clark’s location is unknown.

The sheriff’s office is also searching for another woman involved in the robbery; however, her description is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and authorities expect that more charges will be placed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Investigator Angell at 434-266-4116 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.