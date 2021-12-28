Shooting in Vinton sends man to the hospital

VINTON, Va. – The Vinton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:54 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of 8th Street for reports of malicious wounding.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was later transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle, a small red sedan, left the scene before officers arrived.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Vinton Police Department at 540-283-7049.