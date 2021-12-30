Salem remembers former police officer who died unexpectedly

A former Salem police officer who died unexpectedly is being remembered.

The City of Salem posted the news with a tribute, saying Senior Police Officer Timothy Sutphin was a member of the department for more than six years before he moved on to other opportunities.

With Salem Police, he was a firearms instructor, Field Training Officer, RADAR instructor, and member of the Crash Investigation Team.

“Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers in this difficult time,” said the Facebook post.

Other mentions online say that he used to film the Salem Spartans football games so everyone could watch that couldn’t be there.

Sutphin also ran for Salem Sheriff.