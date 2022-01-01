Suspects arrested after fatal shooting in Moneta

Two men have been arrested following a robbery and fatal shooting in Moneta, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Two men have been arrested following a robbery and fatal shooting in Moneta, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the series of events began at about midnight with officers called to Lago Pizza.

During the first incident, 28-year-old Clinton Minter, of Bedford, was charged in connection to the robbery of 44-year-old Shamanique Peter Mickle, of Roanoke; however, about two and a half hours later Mickle reportedly returned to Lago Pizza, where a confrontation occurred between him and 49-year-old James Sipos, of Huddleston.

Sipos died during this incident, according to authorities.

Mickle faces the following charges:

2nd degree murder of James Sipos

Use of a firearm to commit murder

Knowingly and intentionally possess a firearm after having been convicted of a felony

Minter has been charged with the following:

Robbery of Shamanique Mickle of monies by using physical force resulting in serious injury

Deputies say this remains an ongoing investigation.