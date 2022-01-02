Vinton Police searching for suspect vehicle after man is hospitalized in shooting

The Vinton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect vehicle it believe is tied to a shooting that left one man hospitalized last week.

VINTON, Va. – The Vinton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect vehicle it believes is tied to a shooting that left one man hospitalized.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, just before 2 p.m., authorities were called to the 200 block of 8th Street, Longwood Apartments for the report of a shooting.

Authorities say they arrived to find a man who had been shot. The man was eventually transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The suspect vehicle, a red hatch-back sedan, sped from the scene near Vale Avenue before officers arrived, according to police. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this vehicle is asked to call the Vinton Police Department at 540-283-7049 or 540-562-3265.