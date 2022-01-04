Dreams of being your own boss? Sign up for the Gauntlet

Vinton – If you have an idea to start your own business, or already have a business you are looking to expand, registration is now open for the 8th annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition hosted by the Advancement Foundation in Vinton. The Gauntlet is Virginia’s Largest Business Program and Competition and offers a proven formula to develop business knowledge, pairing entrepreneurs with mentors, and opens up numerous resources for new and expanding businesses.

Anyone in the surrounding Roanoke Region (includes Roanoke County, Roanoke City, Botetourt, Bedford, Martinsville, Franklin County, Floyd, Rockbridge, and the Alleghany Highlands) can participate in the classes and decide to compete for over $300,000 cash and prizes.

Virtual classes begin on February 1. The Gauntlet provides a 10-week program that helps entrepreneurs create a business plan. Finalists in the program will be decided based on those business plans and will pitch their idea in front of a panel of judges.

The Gauntlet has served over 650 entrepreneurs, developed a network of 250 community mentors and raised cash and in-kind awards totaling more than $7 million since its inception 8 years ago.

Applications are now open for the 8th Annual GAUNTLET Business Program and Competition online. For more information, interested entrepreneurs, mentors, sponsors, and community leaders can visit here.