Sen. Kaine speaks on federal funding to help Virginia transportation after being stuck on I-95

ROANOKE, Va. – After more than 26 hours in the car, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is sharing his experience about getting stuck on I-95.

Dozens of people were trapped in their cars Monday into Tuesday causing a major backup for miles

One of them was Kaine, who was on his way to the Capitol when he got stuck.

Kaine says federal money from the Biden administration’s plans could help address issues like this from happening again.

“The good news is, Virginia needs transportation investments, the I-95 Corridor needs transportation investments. We are making those transportation investments, but the additional resources can be very helpful to the state’s transportation agencies,” Kaine said.

Kaine says he is thankful to the first responders and all fellow travelers for help and support while he was stuck.