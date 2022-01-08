Carilion Clinic to tighten visitation restrictions starting Tuesday

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Carilion Clinic is slated to enforce system-wide hospital visitation restrictions to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7 a.m., all Carilion hospitals will transition from the yellow level, which only allows adult patients one visitor, to the red level, which doesn’t allow adult patients to have visitors with few exceptions.

Those exceptions include:

Inpatient

Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments, as indicated by the need for a 1:1 sitter, may have one designated visitor.

Two designated visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients (visitors must be family members and 18 or older).

Two parents/guardians may visit patients in the NICU and both be present at the bedside.

One visitor for labor, delivery and duration of birth parent’s hospital stay. The visitor must remain the same throughout the stay. During surgical delivery, one visitor is allowed in the operating room.

One designated visitor for adult trauma patients.

Same-Day Surgery: One visitor while the patient is being prepped for surgery. Once the patient is taken into the prep area, the visitor may be required to leave until the patient is in a room and the clinical care team contacts them.

High-risk immunocompromised patients may have restricted visitation on a case-by-case basis as determined by clinical team.

Visitation for end-of-life patients will be allowed and coordinated by staff and administration.

Hospital-Based Outpatient Services:

No visitors, unless staff determines special assistance is required or the physician has asked the patient to bring a responsible adult.

One designated visitor will be permitted for outpatient pediatric patients—visitor must be a parent or legal guardian

Carilion will continue to evaluate visitation each week based on community positive rate, COVID-19 cases and mask compliance.

As the visitation becomes highly restricted, people are encouraged to remain in contact with their loved ones through Skype, FaceTime and/or phone.