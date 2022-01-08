Man wanted in Bedford County for arson, assault on family member after Saturday house fire

Authorities say Steven Wayne Thompson, Jr. is wanted in relation to a fire that happened at about 8 a.m.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking help in locating a man wanted for arson in connection to a Saturday house fire.

Thompson Jr. is currently wanted for the following charges:

Arson Of An Occupied Dwelling, a felony charge

Assault On A Family Member, a misdemeanor charge

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thompson, Jr. is asked to notify the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office at 540-586-7827. You can also submit tips through Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stoppers tipsters remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.