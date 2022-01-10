Roanoke Police investigating woman's death as homicide after she was found unresponsive outside

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are investigating a women’s death as a homicide after police said they found her unresponsive outside of a home in Southeast Roanoke early Monday morning.

Police said they received a call around 1:30 a.m. for the 3500 block of Yellow Mountain Road SE and when officers arrived, they found the victim lying outside unresponsive and injured.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and authorities said her identity will not be released until next-of-kin is properly notified.

No suspects were found and no arrests have been made, according to the Roanoke Police Department.