Lynchburg’s E.C. Glass High School going virtual due to spike in COVID-19 cases

LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg will be virtual for the remainder of this week.

Starting Wednesday, the school will move forward with fully remote teaching and learning.

[Virginia sees 16,681 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 119,261 new cases in the last week]

The school division cited the increased number of COVID-19 cases at the school as the reason behind this decision.

Until students and staff return on Tuesday, January 18, there will be no extracurricular activities or athletics.

E.C. Glass is the only Lynchburg City School that’s part of this switch to remote learning.

School was already canceled on Monday due to to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.