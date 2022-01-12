Centra temporarily suspending visitation with few exceptions

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra has announced that it will be temporarily suspending visitation due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, although there are a few exceptions.

This change to the current visitation restrictions will go into effect on Thursday, Jan. 13 and will affect hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care and primary care practices and all GMG locations.

While patients will not be allowed to have visitors, exceptions to this policy include clergy, parents of minors, doulas, support personnel and limited end-of-life care. The hospital advises that those who wish to see their loved ones consult with a nurse to discuss possible ways to keep in touch.

Officials say they will continue to assess on a weekly basis.