PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Public Schools will be moving to remote learning for the remainder of the week due to staffing shortages caused by a spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 13, teachers will give students assignments to complete. Teachers will be available to help students from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

According to school officials, in-person classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.