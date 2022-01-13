Pittsylvania County Public Schools offering meal distributions

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Pittsylvania County Public Schools is offering meal distribution after the district moved to remote learning.

All students aged 2-18 are eligible for meals. Those up to 21 years old with a disability are also eligible.

Meals are being prepared and packaged by the Pulaski County Public Schools Nutrition Program Staff members and will be distributed Thursday, Jan. 13, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at locations throughout the county.

Those locations are:

Critzer Elementary School, located at 100 Critzer Drive in Pulaski;

Dublin United Methodist Church, located at 425 E. Main Street in Dublin;

Pulaski County High School, located at 5414 Cougar Trail Road in Dublin;

Pulaski County Middle School, located at 4396 Lee Hwy in Pulaski;

Pulaski Elementary School, located at 2004 Morehead Lane in Pulaski;

Riverlawn Elementary School, located at 8100 Beth Nelson Drive in Fairlawn;

Snowville Elementary School, located at 4858 Lead Mines Road in Hiwassee.

All meals consist of a minimum of the following items: protein, grain, fresh, frozen or canned fruit, and fresh, frozen or canned vegetable and flavored or unflavored fat-free or 1% bottled milk.

Parents or guardians may pick up meals for their children at designated meal distribution sites.