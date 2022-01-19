Three arrested after reported shooting, vehicle ramming in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities arrested one man and two women after multiple 911 calls early Tuesday in connection with a reported shooting just off Peters Creek Road in Roanoke County.

Police responded after multiple 911 calls regarding two individuals shooting, as well as two vehicles being rammed into each other in the 7200 block of South Barrens Road at about midnight on Tuesday.

That area is near Burlington Elementary School in Roanoke County.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested three individuals on the following charges:

Alisha Cooper, 33, of Roanoke City, two counts of attempted malicious wounding and possession of a firearm, ammunition by a convicted felon

Calvin Williams Jr., 38, of Roanoke City, attempted malicious wounding and possession of a firearm, ammunition by a convicted felon

Cedell Allen, 37, of Roanoke County, assault and battery

Police were unable to locate the guns reportedly used in the commission of these crimes even after using a police K9 and searched the area Wednesday morning in more lighted conditions.

With the incident happening so close to the Peters Creek Apartment Complex, police would like to remind people that if anyone sees a dangerous weapon, do not touch it and immediately call 911.