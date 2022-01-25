Bedford County authorities serving a warrant for animal cruelty and hoarding

BEDFORD, Va. – Members of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office are currently serving a search warrant related to animal cruelty and hoarding in the Goodview area of the county.

The warrant is being executed in the 1500 block of Eagleview Road, which is about 30 minutes outside of Roanoke.

While officials didn’t release any information about the number of animals on the property, the Sheriff’s Office did say that it had to reach out to local veterinarians, as well as numerous animal rescue partners for assistance as they execute the warrant.

