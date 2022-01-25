39º
Roanoke dog recovering in a foster home after he was left in freezing temperatures

Scout was brought to Angels of Assisi after he was neglected and malnourished

Alyssa Rae, Reporter

A 2020 state law makes it illegal to tether dogs outside in extreme weather.

ROANOKE, Va, – A dog is recovering Monday night after he was left outside in the freezing cold temperatures.

Staff at Angels of Assisi in Roanoke say they’re seeing an increase in animal neglect cases like this. They want people to remember that a state law from 2020 makes it illegal to tether dogs outside during extreme weather.

“Scout came to us from one of the animal control agencies, and he was being kept outside and he only weighed 39 pounds, and this is a big dog. He was just in really bad shape,” said Angels of Assisi Director of Community Engagement Dayna Reynolds.

Reynolds said that Scout is now in a foster home and is getting healthier every day.

