Virginia Tech art exhibit allows you to ‘Experience Black Love’ through February

The exhibit is an evolution of the Martin Luther King Show into a more contemporary version.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is hosting an “Experience Black Love” exhibit until the end of February.

It’s inspired by the success of their previous Black Love exhibit in 2019 and also the contributions of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

One of the featured pieces is called “Tug of War” by Tykeisha Swan Patrick and depicts how we can win by working together.

“Evolving the Martin Luther King show into a more contemporary version thinking about the future we’d like to live in and asking the community to show support on how we can all experience Black love,” said Robin Scully, art program curator at the Perspective Gallery.

You can see the exhibit at the Perspective Gallery located in the Squires Student Center.

It’s free and open to the public.

