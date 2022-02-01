Allegiant Air announces direct flight from Roanoke to Nashville

Making a trip to Nashville? You’ll no longer need to spend six hours in the car, thanks to Allegiant Air.

ROANOKE, Va. – Making a trip to Nashville? You’ll no longer need to spend six hours in the car, thanks to Allegiant Air.

On Tuesday, the airline announced that it will offer direct flights to Nashville from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

“Allegiant Air has discovered that the Music City is a fantastic weekend destination and we are thrilled that they have chosen to expand service with these new flights from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport,” said Mike Stewart, executive director of the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.

“It’s easy access to Nashville’s great music scene, restaurants, festivals, outdoor activities like hiking and fishing,” said Kristen Schilling-Gonzales, Allegiant Air Managing Director-Planning.

Watch below as Roanoke airport leaders discuss the new flight to Nashville

Ad

Fares start at $39 for one way and service would start on April 21, 2022.

The seasonal service will operate on Thursdays and Sundays from April 21, 2022 through August 14, 2022.

Flights will depart Nashville at 7:30 a.m. and arrive in Roanoke at 10 a.m. and then depart Roanoke at 10:50 a.m. and arrive in Nashville at 11:25 a.m.