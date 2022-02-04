57º
Campbell County jail temporarily closes due to high rates of COVID

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – High rates of COVID-19 have closed the Campbell County Adult Detention Center, according to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.

Authorities said around 120 inmates will be transferred to other facilities within the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority. This includes roughly 30 staff members that will also be temporarily transferred.

According to jail officials, the closure is tied to staffing limitations in conjunction with strict CDC guidelines for correctional facilities, including extended quarantine times for direct exposures.

The jail authority will not be releasing the time frames of transfers or exact locations where inmates are being transferred to for safety reasons.

