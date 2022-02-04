‘It’s never easy’: Law enforcement react to Bridgewater College shooting that killed two officers

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – It’s been a tough week for law enforcement. The tragic deaths of two Bridgewater College officers have been felt across Virginia -- and even nationwide.

Rick Morrison spent 30 years in law enforcement and trains departments across the country.

Morrison said losing an officer is never easy because of the dangers law enforcement officers must deal with.

“To have loss of life especially needlessly is impactful,” he said.

Morrison says law enforcement responds to an event with little information.

“Law enforcement does not have the luxury of going in guns blazing, that would not be a positive encounter you are more reactionary than compared to being proactive, and that’s just the nature of law enforcement,” Morrison said.

Dr. Tod Burke a retired professor and member of law enforcement agrees the job of law enforcement is difficult.

“There is no such thing as a routine call,” Burke said.

Tuesday, Bridgewater Officer John Painter and Campus Safety officer J.J. Jefferson, who were best friends, were responding to a call for a suspicious man on Bridgewater’s College Campus when they shot and killed.

“Hear those officers succumb to that. It’s never easy,” Morrison said.

It is why Morrison encourages the public to get involved with law enforcement to see the dangers they face.

“How can I better involve myself in the decisions that we make with the department to get more experience with local law enforcement,” Morrison said.