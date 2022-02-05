Two men arrested, charged with second-degree murder after shooting in Bedford County

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in the Goodview area Friday afternoon, authorities say.

At about 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to the 1000 block of Dawn Place for reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a man’s body with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities later identified 19-year-old Keenan Purdue and 28-year-old Ricky Purdue, both of Goodview, as the suspects in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said both men were charged with second-degree murder.

They’re being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.