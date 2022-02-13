Town of Goshen issues State of Water Emergency

Goshen, Va. – The town of Goshen has declared a State of Water Emergency.
Per the town’s website, “The State and Federal Emergency Management personnel will be on site. The Town of Goshen will update you as we progress with repairs to the Water System.”
The town is asking people in the meantime to boil water or drink bottled water until further notice.
If you cannot boil your tap water….
- An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (about ¼ teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.
- Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Potable water is available at the following locations: Fire Station. Please call Chief of the Fire Department Mike Jolly (540-255-3053). Alternate contacts Sheila Sampson (540-290-5628) and Mayor Tom McCraw (540-969-7273).