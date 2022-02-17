Join the winter games action at Liberty University

Whether on the ice, or on the slopes, many of us are locked into the excitement of the Winter Olympics.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Whether on the ice, or on the slopes, many of us are locked into the excitement of the Winter Olympics.

“We have a lot of people on campus that are excited about the Winter Olympics,” Liberty University Women’s Hockey Head Coach Chris Lowes says. “Whether they’re hockey players, skaters or fans.”

We’ve enjoyed watching events like figure skating and snowboarding from the couch for the past two weeks, but you don’t have to reach for the remote to join the fun.

You can catch these winter games year round at Liberty University in Lynchburg. Five hockey teams and two figure skating teams compete at the LaHaye Ice Center.

Lowes coached the men’s team for 10 years, and he’s in his fifth season with the women’s.

“We’re undefeated, we’re rolling. We’re number one in the country,” Lowes says. “It’s been a great year. We’ve had a lot of success.”

Liberty University also has men’s and women’s skiing and snowboarding. Head Coach Isaac Gibson says they compete in free-style events.

Ad

“That’s rail jams, slopestyle like we saw in the Olympics, some boarder and skier cross here and there,” Gibson says.

All of this isn’t just for the athletes at Liberty. You can do it, too.

Whether or not the dream is the Olympics, it’s a great place to start. Liberty University has year-round lessons, camps and programs for all at the LaHaye Ice Center and at the Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre.

“Skiing and snowboarding can be pretty intimidating at first, and that’s why it’s always great to get a lesson,” Gibson adds. “This is an awesome place to get your feet wet, and then take it all over the country.”

At 7 p.m. Friday, the men’s hockey team will take on Jamestown, North Dakota for “Pucks and Paws Night.” Fans get in free with a donated stuffed animal for Gleaning for the World’s Teddy Bear Brigade.