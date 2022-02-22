Closed since May 2020, stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke County should reopen this fall

Heavy rain in May 2020 destroyed part of the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost 128, about 7 miles south of the US 220 entrance.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Great news for those who love to cruise the Blue Ridge Parkway!

Construction to fix part of the 469-mile road that’s now been closed for nearly two years is slated to being this spring.

Work to repair the parkway near milepost 128 is scheduled to begin in May, according to the National Park Service.

A 150-foot chunk of road was washed away by heavy rains in May 2020 and the Parkway has been closed from Milepost 121.4 at U.S. Route 220 down to Milepost 135.9 at Adney Gap ever since.

Crews will also be working a bit north of the entrance at U.S. 220 to repair the failing cut slope at milepost 119.7. During that project, only a single lane of the parkway will be open.

Both projects are expected to be completed sometime this fall.