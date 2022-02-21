Blue Ridge Parkway is America’s most-visited park for the second-straight year

ROANOKE, Va. – Love driving on the Blue Ridge Parkway? You’re most certainly not alone!

For 2021, the Blue Ridge Parkway took the top spot for visitors across the nation, according to the National Park Service.

NPS reported that the 469-mile road had 15.9 million visitors last year of the 297.1 million total people who visited parks.

The Blue Ridge Parkway beat out both Great Smoky Mountain National Park (14.1 million) and the Golden Gate National Recreation Center (13.7 million).

Since 2017, the Parkway has claimed the top spot three times, while averaging more than 14 million visitors each year.

2021′s numbers represent an approximate 13% increase from 2020 Parkway visits.

