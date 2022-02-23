Congressman Ben Cline visits Roanoke elementary school to read to students

Congressman Ben Cline read to student at a Roanoke elementary students as a part of the schools reading imitative.

ROANOKE, Va. – Congressman Ben Cline was in Roanoke Tuesday to read to students at Fishburn Park Elementary School.

As part of the school’s “Fishburn Families Read Together” initiative, Cline read to kindergarten students as well as a 5th-grade class. He read the book “Mouse House, Senate Mouse,” a book that gives kids an entertaining and educational look at the legislative process.

“Kids are the future and for this community, for Roanoke Valley. Being in Fishburn Park talking to the kids who are going to be the future of this country is very exciting for me, so it’s great.,” said Cline.

Read Across America Day is March 2nd.