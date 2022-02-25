Centra Health renovates pediatric center to help address the need for treatment in Virginia

Centra is just the latest healthcare system to provide more access to the tiniest patients and their families.

They recently completed renovations and expansion of the pediatric specialty center at Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg.

Health leaders say families no longer have to travel to UVA Medical to receive special, pediatric treatment.

“Now they can stay in our community, stay local, and not have to make that drive up because the doctors are coming down here,” said Kim Price, chief nursing officer and Lynchburg General & Virginia Baptist Hospitals.

The project started three years ago, but COVID-19 and supply chain issues delayed completion.

We’re told the old, four-bed facility was dated and treated 2,000 to 3,000 patients each year.

The renovations double to eight beds and include examining rooms, space for caregivers, and equipment.

The new services include allergy, genetics, and pulmonary clinics.

“The expectation, frankly, is also to not only grow the existing clinics, but to have other specialists come,” said Price.

The project cost $250,000 and relied on donations.

“That’s the beauty of a project like this, and that’s the beauty of donor support for our community, that we can offer services like this locally,” said Beth Doyle, executive vice president of the Centra Foundation.

The expansion addresses the overall need for more pediatric care in Central and Southwest Virginia, but Centra’s not the first.

In December, LewisGale announced that after a 12-year push, they’re approved to build a NICU -- allowing sick and premature babies to stay with their mothers.